One more powerful title for Balayya?

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming mass entertainer completed two schedules and took a halt due to coronavirus. The makers decided not to hurry and push the film’s release for next year. Balayya will surprise in a dual role in the film in which one of them is the role of an aghora. As per the speculation, ‘Monarach’ is the title considered by the movie unit. After Simha and Legend, Boyapati is coming up with one more powerful title Monarch which will appeal to all the sections.

An official announcement about the same will be made soon. The two heroines are locked but their names are yet to be announced. The shoot of the film is expected to commence from July. Boyapati is busy making changes to the script as the film cannot be shot in Varanasi as of now. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and a look test for Balakrishna will be conducted soon.