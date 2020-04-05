Modi responds on Ram Charan video

Corona virus has literally brought down the world to stand still and many countries are fighting the virus with vigour. It is known news that PM Modi has asked people of India to light up lamps today at 9 pm. Ram Charan supported this move and posted on twitter and Modi responded on this.

Ram Charan tweeted, “I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all.

With the same spirit, let’s light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget! 🙏🤗

@NarendraModi #LightForIndia #IndiaFightsCorona”.

Modi responded on this and tweeted, “Well pointed.

Follow the lockdown.

Spread brightness.

Together we will all defeat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona”

Of course, there is some criticism on Modi’s call to light the lamps today. We have to wait and see how people respond on this today.

