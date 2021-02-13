Modi surprised at AP ‘move’ on churches?

Reports were long coming out that the AP Government was bent on calling tenders for constructing churches in the State. Now this issue attracted the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. According to YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju, the Prime Minister has specifically asked him to provide more details about the issue of the State Government’s involvement in Andhra Pradesh.

RRR has met the PM and submitted a 25-page memorandum seeking the Centre’s intervention on the issue of the Temple attacks, Amaravati, Polavaram, Visakha Steel Plant, etc. When Raju explained these details, the PM took keen interest about the issue of churches in the State. The MP said that Mr. Modi asked him whether he had given details about the State Government tenders for churches in his 25-page note.

Rajugaru did not provide those details but told the PM that he would submit a detailed note especially on the Government’s involvement in the construction of churches in AP. RRR further said that the PM has also expressed surprise how any Government could get involved in the churches’ construction.

Whatever, Rajugaru has carried out his work meticulously to give a hint to the PM on the issue of churches. Undoubtedly, the Central Government and the BJP have its own network to get details about this. Once the Jagan regime really begins active work on this aspect, then another state and national level controversy will be triggered from AP.