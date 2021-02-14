TDP gets sweet victory in Kodali Nani native village

Minister Kodali Nani has been making unsparing attacks on Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and other leaders. His attacks have led to the SEC ordering a case to be booked against him. Now, Kodali suffered a severe setback and the TDP got a morale-boosting victory. The TDP supported candidate won the panchayat election in Kodali’s native village, Yalamarru. It is located in Pedaparupudi mandal in the Pamarru assembly segment.

Though Kodali is representing Gudiwada segment in the Assembly, the defeat in his native village located in the neighbouring segment is being seen as a big victory for the Opposition cadres. TDP candidate Kolluri Anusha won over the YCP candidate with a majority of 271 votes. The news brought great cheer and they took her in a procession amid fireworks. Kodali Nani’s wife’s village is also Yalamarru. Despite the presence of his relations and strong ties, the TDP defeated the YCP there.

The TDP also celebrated its victory in the native village of YCP MP Gorantla Madhav in Anantapuram. The TDP candidate won it unanimously there.Both Kodali and Madhav were known for their bitter criticism of Chandrababu Naidu. With the latest victories, the Opposition are in an upbeat mood.

The State Election Commission has been taking stringent steps which left YCP Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Kodali Nani with no choice but to keep silent on the election process.