Modi to fulfill KCR and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy’s wish!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to fulfill the wish of both Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy by visiting Telangana in New Year 2022.

Jeeyar Swamy invited Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ of Bhagavad Ramanuja in his ashram in Muchintal village near Shamshabad on Hyderabad city outskirts on February 5, 2022.

In fact, Jeeyar Swamy along with My Home Group chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao, both are considered very close to KCR, met Modi in Delhi on September 20 and invited him to unveil tallest statue of Ramanuja.

The PM readily agree and promised to attend the event without fail.

KCR also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 3 and invited him to attend the inaugural function of renovate Yadadri temple.

KCR announced to inaugurate Yadadri temple on March 28, 2022. Modi promised to attend the event without fail.

While Rs 216 crore was spent to make and install tallest statue of Ramanuja of 216-ft in 40 acres, Yadadri temple was renovated at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

Both these projects will be a major boost to Telangana and the Modi’s visit will further enhance the recognition and reputation of Telangana at global level.