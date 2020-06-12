Modi to hold video-conference with KCR, Jagan on June 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on June 17 via video conference to discuss the current situation and decide the future course of action in the wake of sudden surge of coronavirus cases in both the states.

This is the sixth time that Modi will interact with state CMs to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, but the first after Unlock 1.0. On Friday, AP reported 207 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 5,636 with 80 fatalities while Telangana’s (as on June 11) tally rose to 4,320 with nine deaths. The total number of fatalities in Telangana climbed to 165. The PM will discuss the strategy adopted by the two states to combat COVID-19 and the current situation following relaxations.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with CMs of 21 states / UTs on June 16, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal. The last time Modi held a video-conference on May 11 with all state CMs to discuss an exit strategy.