Atchannaidu to be produced before court on Monday, signs bail papers

Former TDP minister Atchannaidu who was arrested by the ACB in an early morning swoop at his residence in Tekkali will be produced before the Special Court on Monday.

After a gruelling eight hours drive from Srikakulam to Vijayawada, Atchannaidu finally arrived in Vijayawada at just after 8 pm. By the time Atchannaidu and the ACB team arrived in Vijayawada, the ACB Special Court in Gollapudi which was closed by the time they reached.

Meanwhile, the former TDP minister and Tekkali MLA was taken to the ESI hospital for medical examinations. Dr Hima Bindu had conducted certain medical tests. Atchannaidu recently had a minor surgery and according to his family members he was not allowed to even take the medicines. After medical examinations, the TDP leader was taken to a judge’s residence at Mangalagiri where the police has been beefed up. Meanwhile, lawyers representing Atchannaidu met the TDP leader who signed on bail papers.

On Thursday, hundreds of cops surrounded the TDP leader’s house in an early morning swoop. ACB DSP(CIU) TSRK Prasad along with a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau and a posse of more than 100 police personnel arrested the TDP leader from his residence in Nimmada village of Kotabommali Mandal in Srikakulam district.

Some cops even scaled the walls of Atchannaidu as if they were arresting a terrorist who would flee. The senior TDP leader was arrested without following the procedures such as serving notices to the former minister. Further, the TDP leader was barred from talking to his family members after the authorities cut the network connections.

The ACB arrested the TDP leader in the alleged ESI scam worth Rs 404.86 crore. The ACB had accused Atchannaidu of involvement in the alleged scam even as the TDP leader’s name does not figure in the Vigilance and Enforcement Department report. In the report, Vigilance and Enforcement Department had named three directors of IMS for lapses in purchase of drugs, medicines, medical kits and furniture.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Jagan government was misusing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for ulterior motives. He accused Jagan of deliberately implicating a sitting MLA in order to prevent him from participating in the Assembly proceedings that are scheduled from June 16. Further, he termed the arrest as ‘police kidnapping’. Further, the former CM demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita and DGP Gautam Sawang explain the real motive behind his arrest.

Earlier in the day, Atchannaidu’s wife and his niece condoned the way Atchannaidu was arrested. Atchannaidu’s niece Bhavani Naidu said her uncle was not allowed to carry the medicines at the time of his arrest. “He was sitting in the room. He is suffering from hypertension. He was not allowed to take medicines. My uncle had exhibited his political skills and drew the attention of many with his speeches in the Assembly. The arrest is a clear attempt to muzzle a strong voice in the Assembly. Atchannaidu garu has been a strong fighter and always stood for just causes. Our family has stood as a rock of support for the BCs in Srikakulam and the rest of the state. This is a political conspiracy to destroy our family. The government is trying to harass my uncle as he had exposed the misdeeds of the government. I have immense faith in the judiciary. The law will take its own course, courts will do their own work. But, the way my uncle was arrested is highly deplorable,” Bhavani Naidu said. Bhavani Naidu is daughter of late Yerram Naidu and sister of Srikakulam TDP Lok Sabha MP Ram Mohan Naidu. She won the Rajahmundry Assembly segment in the 2019 elections.

TDP Lok Sabha MP and late Yerran Naidu’s son Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu accused the YSRCP ruling of turning investigating agencies into personal revenge-seeking departments. “This is the dirty trick of YSRCP to bully Atchannaidu garu. The arrest is an attempt by the ruling YSRCP to politically destroy the Kinjarapu family. The YSRCP is scared of Atchannaidu that he will raise key issues in the Assembly. Atchannaidu was vocal in criticising the anti-government policies. The Kinjarapu family has established its undoubted hold in Srikakulam. This is a conspiracy to instill fear and intimidate the TDP. The raids on Atchannaidu residence only served the main purpose of terrorizing and demoralizing the TDP cadre. The arrest of Atchannaidu garu shows the obsessive pursuit of the government to arm-twist all those who speak against the government. He was arrested for his relentless fight against the ruling party excesses and atrocities in sand, land and liquor scams,” said another TDP leader.”