Home > Politics

More industries will come to AP, says Kollu Ravindra

Published on August 24, 2024 by

More industries will come to AP, says Kollu Ravindra

Minister for Excise, Kollu Ravindra, on Saturday said that the state government is planning to bring more industries to the state. He said that the new industrial policy would be industry-friendly and attract more industries to the state.

The Minister worshipped Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on the day. He offered special prayers to the deity atop the hill. The temple officials and the priests offered a ritual welcome to the minister in the temple. They also blessed him and gave him silk robes at the end.

Coming out of the temple, the minister told the media persons that the present government was trying to develop the state in the next five years. He said that the government is planning to introduce new industrial policy. The policy would be industry-friendly, the minister said.

The government was planning to offer more incentives to the industrialists and investors, the minister said. He further said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan were working round the clock to develop the state. The minister also said that the chief minister was talking about the development of the state in every cabinet meeting.

The Minister said that the previous government did not care for the industries. Some investors have left the state because of harassment by the government, the minister said. There was no industrial policy in the previous YSR Congress government, the minister said. All that the previous government knew was to harass the investors and industrialists and collect money from them, the minister said.

The Minister said that this government had committed to provide 20 lakh new jobs to the youth in the state. Towards this end, the government was planning to bring more industries to the state, he said. The chief minister is in touch with the industrialists across the world and inviting them to invest in the state, he added.

The Minister further said that every district in the state would have some or the other industry. The government is planning to spread the industries across the state, he said. He further said that the government would also be establishing a single window system to give permissions for industries. The government would also liberalise the rules to give permissions to the new industries, the minister said.

