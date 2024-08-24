Nagarjuna made big money through N Convention

King Nagarjuna happens to be a smart businessman and he made wise investments in and around Hyderabad. He has his hands in various businesses and there are talks that the actor keeps an eye on every project he invests. N Convention is located in the heart of Hyderabad and the land cost alone is in hundreds of crores. Keeping the legalities and illegal constructions aside, N Convention is spread across 10 acres and there are three massive function halls. Some of the most expensive marriages, birthday events and parties happened in the premises. Nagarjuna and his family has earned crores of money from the past decade through N Convention. The yearly revenue of the property is in hundreds of crores.

Apart from the hefty rent, N Convention provides food packages and others. They are quite expensive and are not affordable for normal people. Most of the Tollywood celebrities have celebrated their best occasions in N Convention. Nagarjuna is badly hurt with the demolitions that took place in N Convention. HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has announced that they have taken action as per the complaints and the illegal constructions. Ranganath also said that the High Court giving stay on the demolition is just a rumor.

Nagarjuna is one of the richest celebrities and actors. He should have gotten the tip before such a big action on N Convention. This is a huge surprise for everyone. He argued that there were no prior notices served for him. He is all set for a legal battle against the government of Telangana. N Convention demolition has now turned out to be a topic of discussion across the nation.