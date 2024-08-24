x
Home > Politics

Amaravati will be world’s best city, says Minister

Published on August 24, 2024

Amaravati will be world’s best city, says Minister

Andhra Pradesh minister for municipal administration and urban development, Dr P Narayana, on Saturday said that Amaravati would be the world’s best city once constructed. He said that Amaravati would require at least Rs 60,000 crore for completion.

The minister addressed the first day of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Andhra Pradesh unit’s South Con 2024. He was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the CREDAI.

The minister said that this government would complete the Amaravati construction at the earliest. He said that the government wants to complete the city in the next five years. The city would have world class facilities and infrastructure, the minister said. The city was designed by Singapore and would be developed by world class contractors, the minister said.

The minister further told the members of the CREDAI that the government was committed to promote construction activity in the state. The government was also planning to introduce new software to give permissions for the builders, the minister said. The software of the municipal administration and urban development would be linked with the software of other government departments, the minister said. This would speed up the clearance of files by the builders, the minister added.

Dr Narayana said that the government was also planning to introduce a single window system for clearance of applications from the builders. The applications would be cleared through the single window, the minister said. He said that the government would liberalise the rules to favour the builders, the minister asserted.

The minister also said that the government was planning to develop other cities in the state along with Amaravati. The development of other cities was also important for the government, the minister said. He further said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was very particular on developing every part of the state. Though there is a financial problem for the state government, the chief minister was planning to use the available resources to develop the state, the minister said.

