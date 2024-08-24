Demonte Colony 2 emerges as winner this weekend

The much-awaited horror thriller “Demonte Colony 2” released grandly yesterday. The distribution in the Nizam area was handled by Mythri Movie Distribution Company. Produced by B. Suresh Reddy and B. Manasa Reddy under the banner of Sree Balaji Films, the film is presented by N. Srinivasa Reddy.

The Tamil version of the film was released on Independence Day, competing with the major release “Thangalaan,” and received a blockbuster response. The collections have been strong, with the film earning double the expected numbers and increasing show counts.

Now, “Demonte Colony 2” is achieving similar success in Telugu. With top-notch visuals and VFX, the film offers a unique experience. SAM CS’s background score stands out and has been widely acclaimed for his exceptional work. Audiences are appreciating the performances of Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

With all these positive aspects, the film has emerged as a major choice for audiences and horror enthusiasts among the releases this week. Its compelling narrative and chilling sequences have resonated strongly with viewers, reinforcing its status as a must-watch thriller.

The makers organized paid premieres three days before the official release. This bold decision generated significant buzz and allowed the film to capture the audience’s attention early on. The enthusiastic response from these early screenings set high expectations for the film, which have been met with widespread acclaim since its release.

Despite debuting only yesterday, “Demonte Colony 2” has swiftly achieved super hit status. Both audiences and critics have praised the film for its gripping horror elements, leading to increased demand. As a result, theaters are likely to expand the number of screens showing the film to accommodate its growing popularity. The film is expected to create a sensation similar to its predecessor.