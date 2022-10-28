More Troubles for Puri Jagannadh

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh delivered a number of super hits along with massive debacles. Though he lost or earned his own money, he was never into a financial mess or legal hurdles. For the first time, things turned uglier and there are lot of people who are being suffered because of the legal mess and the financial delays of Liger. The film was released on an advance basis and it was Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao (Film Producer), Shobhan (Financier), Warangal Srinu (Distributor) handled the Telugu business. They acquired advances from the distributors and exhibitors with the promise of full refund and paid to Puri Jagannadh.

Strict agreements are made that the payments will be made within 50 days if the amounts are not recovered upon the promise of Puri. With a huge delay in the recovery and a severe cash crunch in the market, the distributors and exhibitors mounted pressure on Puri Jagannadh to repay the amounts. Puri should have requested some more time but he was not available to address the issue. He was absent in Hyderabad and he is busy in Mumbai which made the situation worse. Puri is yet to receive the payments through the non-theatrical deals and he is ready to repay the amounts.

He should have managed to pool some of the funds as he already made profits through Liger. If he would have repaid a portion of the amount and requested more time from the distributors by meeting them in person, the things would not have turned worse or ugly. Now, the financial settlements of Liger turned out to be a discussion across the Tollywood circles. This would sure turn out to be a dent for Puri Jagannadh in the future for his films. He will have to release his films on his own in the future if they do not feature stars. Else, he should sell off the rights before release which may not happen considering the pathetic performance of Liger.

Its hight time for Puri Jagannadh to settle the issue at the earliest. Else the problems would mount up badly.