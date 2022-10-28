Pawan Kalyan’s No Clarity rule Irritating his Makers

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is trying hard to balance his film career and political engagements. The top actor enjoys enough craze in Telugu cinema and his fans are eager about his next release. But the Bheemla Nayak actor brought up enough confusion by signing many films and he could not complete them on time. Political problems never knock with a plan and Pawan Kalyan has to be ready as the elections are inching. His health issues delayed the film shoots by months. With mounting up interests, the producer and the financials involved in the film are not really happy with Pawan Kalyan.

The actor promised to return back to the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in September and October but he turned busy politically. The schedules are postponed twice in October alone and the makers also lost considerable amounts because of the delay. Pawan Kalyan is now tightlipped and there is no clarity about the upcoming schedule of the film. The shoots of other projects for the actor are kept on hold for now. The no clarity rule of Pawan Kalyan is turning out to be a stress for the makers. The actors are finding it tough to allocate the dates in the last minute and they could not ignore as it is a Pawan’s film. Some of them are wasting their dates due to the delay.

There is a lot of mess going on with the films of Pawan. The actor should soon turn active and clear all of these before he completely turns active in films.