Mosagallu is A Very Exciting Subject : Suniel Shetty

Manchu Vishnu is coming up with a unique subject which deals about a 2600 Crore global scam. Hollywood director Jeffrey Gee Chin directs the film made in multiple languages. The grand Pre-release event of the film happened in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Suniel Shetty said, “Always admired Mohanbabu garu as an actor and friend. Its an honor to work with the family. It is an exciting subject made in English and Telugu. One day, Vishnu decided to make it in all languages. I hope it works for the entire industry. My food every afternoon came from Mohanbabu garu’s house. Thanks for the hospitality”.

Rana Daggubati – The Chief Guest said, “I am more friends with Mohanbabu garu than Vishnu. I started going to gym since my eighth standard watching his films. Wishing all the best to the entire team who worked really hard. Watch the film in theaters on 19th”.

Kajal Aggarwal said, “I am excited and nervous about the film as it is my first theatrical release after marriage. We all worked really hard for the film and underwent stressed times in the pandemic. On this 19th, I request you to watch the film in theaters and bless us”.

Mohanbabu said,” This is an excellent story about a never before scam in India. Those who have knowledge of computers should watch it. Vishnu researched one year for the film with the help of some police officers in Mumbai. There is a reason for the scam and there is an emotional angle as well. Do watch the film on 19th”.

Vishnu said, “I thank Suniel Shetty for doing the film and Kajal for playing sister despite being a mainstream heroine. When I sent our version to the Hollywood team, they incorporated our scenes into their’s indicates our talent. I thank everyone and I shall talk in detail in the success meet. Watch the film and bless us”.