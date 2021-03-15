BB3: Balakrishna not Doing Aghora Role!

Balayya fans are waiting for the actor’s film with Boyapati Srinu’s which is tentatively titled as BB3 for a long time. As Balakrishna and Boyapati worked together for two films – Legend and Lion, earlier, their combination has become a super hit. This made people even more curious about the film.

It is said that Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in the film. Also, it is said that he will be seen as an IAS officer and for the other role, he is playing as Aghora. But, now, something different is being heard. We all know how an Aghora getup will be and the makers thought that Balakrishna fans cannot see their hero as Aghora.

So, sources said that the makers have changed the role of Balakrishna in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the news. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing the film on Dwaraka Creations and Thaman is composing the music. Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the leading ladies. Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Vijji Chandrasekhar are playing supporting roles.