Glimpse: Akhil and Pooja Hegde’s Quarantine Life

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are teaming up for the first time for Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is directed by Bommarillu Baskar and is in the last leg of shoot. The makers of the film unveiled a brand new poster of the lead actors from their quarantine life that suits the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Akhil and Pooja are spotted in a relaxing mode and in a romantic mood in the poster.

The makers also clarified that Most Eligible Bachelor will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2021. Gopi Sundar is composing the music and GA2 Pictures are the producers. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a standup comedian in this romantic entertainer that is high on family emotions.