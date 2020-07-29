Niharika’s engagement date locked

Mega girl Niharika Konidela is away from films for some time. The actress is all set to tie the knot with Chaitanya very soon. It is an arranged marriage and Chaitanya works for a top financial firm in Hyderabad and is the son of a Guntur IG. Chaitanya. Niharika will get engaged on August 13th in a private ceremony in a star hotel in Hyderabad. The wedding is expected to take place in December and the date is yet to be finalized.

The engagement will take place in the presence of family members and close friends. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are expected to grace the event. Niharika is rumored to sign a web series in the production of Susmitha Konidela that will start soon. Niharika as of now is away from films.