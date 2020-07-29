RRR feels isolated by his party MPs, MLAs but not Covid

Today’s news from Raghu Rama Raju is as exciting as the news yesterday and the day before. He has now written to AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for recommending ‘Bharat Ratna’ for PV Narasimha Rao. PV revived Indian economy from a stage where the world was afraid to give a single loan to the country. Of course, it is not clear whether RRR has delivered a punch on the massive loans being taken by Jagan Reddy regime in AP. It included the efforts for very huge loans from private foreign firms.

At the same time, Raju Garu charged his own party MPs and MLAs for isolating him. At a time when all others were getting isolated because of Coronavirus, RRR was being isolated for political reasons. Vijayasai Reddy was isolated for falling victim to the virus. Several MLAs and Ministers were also isolated because of infections. But, in the case of RRR, the reason is different. He was isolated for just asking for an interview with the Chief Minister.

The rebel MP says that he was pained at the way he was being treated like an untouchable. His own party MPs and MLAs were terrified to even talk to him. What grave offences has he committed?

However, as on today, RRR emphatically said that he was still a YSRCP MP. This was why he had no choice but to display the Jagan Reddy photo. This way why and for no other reason that Mr. Raju was saying that for his victory, Jagan Reddy was responsible for 90 per cent contribution while his own contribution was 10 per cent.