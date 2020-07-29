Sanjay Dutt’s deadliest look from KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited Indian films. Prashanth Neel is busy with the sequel for KGF and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors. Bollywood top actor Sanjay Dutt is playing the lead antagonist and marking his birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 released his look from the movie. Sanjay Dutt looks deadly in a never seen new look with tattoos on his head and face. A shaped hair and beard make him look special. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Adheera and the glimpse hints about the cold-blooded role the actor essays.

Two big action episodes on Yash and Sanjay Dutt are pending and they would be canned from September or October depending upon the situations. The makers will miss the Dasara release for the film and they are in the hunt for the right release date. KGF: Chapter 2 which is made on a massive budget will release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Hombale Films are the producers.