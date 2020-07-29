AP largest single day contributor to India’s Covid cases

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the largest single day contributor of 7,948 cases to India’s total 42,002 new cases on Tuesday i.e. July 28. Maharashtra stood next and contributed 7,717 new cases, Tamil Nadu 6,972, Delhi 1,056 and Karnataka 5,536. Going by the current trend of single day rise, AP is expected to overtake Delhi in the next five to six days. While AP completed 50,000 to 1 lakh race in 7 days, Delhi took 18 days.

AP reported 7,948 infections on July 28, taking the total number of cases to a whopping 1,10,297. During the day, 56 patients succumbed to the deadly infection, taking total to 1,148. Andhra Pradesh is now the fourth worst-hit state. In the last three weeks, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the country.

AP emerged as the fastest state with its Covid cases rising from 50,000 to 1 lakh in just 7 days. Maharashtra took 19 days, Tamil Nadu 16 days, Delhi 18 days and Karnataka 11 days. By the time AP crossed 1 lakh mark, it conducted 16.4 lakh tests, Maharashtra 6.2 lakh tests, Tamil Nadu 12.7 lakh, Delhi 6.4 lakh and Karnataka 12 lakh. Tamil Nadu was not giving priority to antigen tests. It is not yet clear whether AP was relying on RT PCR tests or trunat tests.

Maharashtra is still the number one state with 3.83 lakh cases followed by Tamil Nadu with 2.27 lakh, Delhi with 1.32 lakh cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1.10 lakh. The total cases in India reached 15.6 lakh while the world cases reached 1.64 crore.

On March 12, Andhra Pradesh reported the first positive case of corona. On May 25, AP reported more than 3,000 cases with 56. By June 25, the number of Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities more than doubled to 10,884 and 136 respectively. By July 25, the cases had galloped by more than seven times to 80,858. In a month period, the state reported 70,000 Covid-19 cases.