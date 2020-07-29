Rs 15 Cr missing from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account?

In a five-page complaint, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh raised several questions that are to be investigated by the Patna cops. KK Singh alleged that the bank balance of Sushant Singh came down and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant’s residence a week before his demise with his laptop, credit card and other valuables. He wanted the cops to solve the missing pieces of puzzle and Rhea’s role in his suicide. KK Singh made sensational allegations that Rs 15 crores from the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput were transferred.

KK Singh said that his son had Rs 17 crores in his account in 2019 and Rs 15 crores have been transferred to accounts that are not linked to him. Bollywood media speculates that a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput met his father KK Singh after his demise and explained about how Rhea gained good control of Sushant. After this, KK Singh decided to file a complaint against Rhea and her family. Some other allegations are that Rhea did not allow Sushant Singh from signing new projects and she changed all his staff.

Sushant’s mobile number was changed and he was overdosed of medicine during his stay in Rhea Chakraborty’s residence. Rhea even threatened Sushant that she would disclose the documents before media that he is on medication and mad. It is heard that Rhea Chakraborty’s family decided not to meet the Patna cops and they already applied for anticipatory bail.