Debate in Tollywood over theatre occupancy

It is almost official that the Centre would grant permissions for the reopening of theatres which are shut since March. This did not leave the Tollywood exhibitors excited. This is because of two reasons: one is the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country from the past few weeks and the second one is that the government would allow only 25% occupancy. This would be no longer beneficial for the exhibitors and would mount their problems further.

The Indian government is in plans to allow the sale of just 25% of the tickets from the screens to keep physical distancing among themselves. There are several debates going on across the Tollywood circles about the reopening of theatres. Most of them are opposing the government’s decision as it would not make any difference. Most of the single screen owners informed that they are not ready to reopen the theatres till some notable films gear up for release. Thermal screening, sanitizing process and other things turn extra burden for the exhibitors.

Some of the exhibitors say that the government should allow at least 50% of the occupancy to make their business viable. Some of the multiplex chains are expected to reopen in August and not the single screens. Tollywood’s biggest distributors and exhibitors Suresh Babu, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind are hesitant of reopening the theatres in the month of August. They may take a call for Dasara if the cases of coronavirus take a downward toll.