Veerraju’s all out efforts to get rid of pro-Jagan tag

One more Raju Garu from Godavari belt is going to give a tough time to CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Somu Veerraju is not a Raju by caste but a Kapu leader. But, he is known for his own controversial and aggressive style just like YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju. Veerraju began removing his image as being a pro-Jagan and anti-TDP leader in the BJP. Immediately after becoming BJP State President, Veerraju gave a full-length interview to ABN Andhra Jyoti Channel’s Venkata Krishna. Veerraju tried his best to leave an impression that his appointment would not change any policies of BJP AP that were laid out during Kanna Lakshminarayana’s regime.

he first thing he said was that he was not in favour of CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Veerraju asked how Jagan can construct 3 Capitals when Chandrababu Naidu could not complete even a single Capital in five years. The new BJP AP president asserted that Amaravati shall remain the only one Capital City for Andhra Pradesh. There shall be no uncertainty or confusion or dilution of the BJP stand in this regard.

In his inimitable style, Veerraju once again asserted that a new Chief Minister would emerge on the AP political scene in 2024 elections. That CM would be from the BJP-Jana Sena Party. As of now, BJP has got less than 1 per cent vote share as against Jana Sena’s nearly 7 per cent as per 2019 poll results.

In the first two days of his appointment, Veerraju has given all indications that the coming days will see two Rajus from Godavari belt giving Jagan Reddy a hell of a time. Incidentally, RRR is also becoming close to BJP Delhi leaders.