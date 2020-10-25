Most Eligible Bachelor Teaser: Akhil’s first Rom-Com

Yupp Advert

Most Eligible Bachelor Teaser

Akhil Akkineni needs to score a hit at any cost with Most Eligible Bachelor. The film directed by Bommarillu Baskar is in the final stages of shoot. Pooja Hegde plays Akhil’s love interest in this romantic family entertainer. Marking the occasion of Dasara, the teaser of Most Eligible Bachelor is out. The teaser reveals about Akhil’s hunt for the right girl and it is filled with fun. Pooja Hegde dazzles in the role of a standup comedian in Most Eligible Bachelor.

The teaser hints that Most Eligible Bachelor is a perfect rom-com. Akhil looks simple in formals throughout the teaser. The makers announced that the film will release for Sankranthi 2021. GA2 Pictures are the producers and the entire shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor will be completed by November. Gopi Sunder is the music composer of Most Eligible Bachelor.