Niharika Entertainment to produce Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy

Sithara Entertainments announced Nani’s next big-budget project Shyam Singha Roy but the project changed hands due to financial differences. Nani made it official that Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment will bankroll Shyam Singha Roy. The film will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are on board as the leading ladies. The makers of Shyam Singha Roy released a concept poster of the film marking the auspicious day of Dasara.

The regular shoot commences from December once Nani is done with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish. Shyam Singha Roy is set in Kolkata and is said to be the costliest film made in Nani’s career. Mickey J Meyer composes the music and background score. Nani is personally monitoring the pre-production work of Shyam Singha Roy. The other actors are picked up currently. More details to be announced officially very soon.