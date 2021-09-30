Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: All about Akhil’s Wedding

Akhil Akkineni will have an acid test with Most Eligible Bachelor. The film marks the comeback of Bommarillu Baskar as director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The trailer of Most Eligible Bachelor is out and it looks classy and is packed with all the elements that will appeal to youth and family crowds. The chemistry of Akhil and Pooja Hegde is good on screen and the trailer looks colorful. Gopi Sundar’s music is a great support and Most Eligible Bachelor has several renowned actors in other important roles.

Akhil plays Harsha, a youngster who stages his hunt for the right girl after he settles well in his career. He spots Vibha, a stand-up comedian and the rest of the film is all about their journey. The production values are grand. The trailer looks impressive and the film is carrying decent expectations. Most Eligible Bachelor is hitting the screens on October 15th during Dasara season. GA2 Pictures are the producers. Akhil will be seen in a dual shades in the role of Harsha in this romantic family entertainer.