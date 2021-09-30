TRS to use Assembly session for Huzurabad campaigning?

The Election Commission of India has issued poll schedule for the much-awaited Huzurabad Assembly bypoll on September 28.

The poll notification will be issued on October 1 (tomorrow) and the filing of nominations will also commence from October 1.

The monsoon session of Telangana Legislative Assembly is currently underway. The session began on September 24 after which it was adjourned for September 27.

However, due to heavy rains lashing across Telangana, the speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the House to October 1. With this, the Assembly could meet for only two days on September 24 and 27 so far.

The Assembly will resume sitting again from October 1 (tomorrow).

The ruling TRS is planning to utilise Assembly session to the maximum possible extent to campaign for Huzurabad bypoll.

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, ministers and TRS MLAs reportedly decided to speak on TRS government welfare schemes and development programmes every day in the House and send a message to Huzurabad voters indirectly to vote for TRS.

They want to take up debates on Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, 24×7 free power to agriculture, 24×7 power to all sectors, residential schools etc besides Kaleshwaram project and other irrigation projects, roads, highways etc.

Since Assembly sessions get huge media coverage both in print and electronic media, the TRS wants to utilise this opportunity for Huzurabad campaigning.