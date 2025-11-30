x
MSG: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh To Rock On Dance Number

Published on November 30, 2025

The mega moment Telugu fans have been waiting for is finally here. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh who will be seen sharing screen space have joined forces for a thunderous celebration song in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The shoot is currently happening at a huge set in Gachibowli, with over 500 dancers lighting up the floor. Vijay Polaki Master’s choreography is said to be electrifying, perfectly matched with Bheems Ceciroleo’s pulsating beats.

Anil Ravipudi is pushing creative boundaries to deliver a film that appeals beyond just the fan bases. The reunion of two leading stars is a milestone by itself, and the addition of a high-voltage dance number featuring them together stands as a masterstroke in commercial cinema.

Reports from the sets describe nonstop cheers as both Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh groove together, making it an unforgettable moment for everyone watching. Fans of both the stars will have a blast to see them rocking the dance floor together to a dance number.

After Meesalaa Pilla took the internet by storm, gaining 72 million views and still trending, the team is now planning to launch the second single from the movie featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gearing up to be a festival film built for the big screen. Get ready for an epic Sankranthi, as the Mega-Victory combo is here to rule the celebration.

