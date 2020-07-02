Multiplex Association of India writes to MHA on reopening of Multiplexes

India is badly hit due to coronavirus pandemic and is left in an economic crunch. Right from the domestic flight services to the temples, shopping malls, markets and others are open after the relaxations are allowed in the country. The multiplexes and theatres are not granted permission to reopen. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) feels dismayed after Centre allowed relaxations for all the other fields. MAI says that they can strictly follow the social distancing guidelines and can control the patrons who arrive for the plexes if given a chance. MAI says that the multiplex sector is quite organized and they are in a better position to limit crowds.

The Multiplex Association of India reminds that more than 2 lakh people are directly employed and they are struggling without work from the past few months. The losses are mounting every single day and the Multiplex Association of India wanted the Centre to rethink about reopening of multiplexes so that they would take their time to return back to normal at least after six months. MAI wanted the government to support them to overcome all the financial hurdles. With the highest degree of safety protocols, several countries like France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, UAE and USA opened multiplexes. The Multiplex Association of India concluded their note requesting the government of India to give them an opportunity like they did for other sectors.