‘T’ govt halts Covid-19 tests in private labs

The Telangana government on Thursday announced that private labs in the state were asked not to conduct Covid-19 tests.

The decision was taken after an expert panel found procedural lapses and lack of proper infrastructure. The expert team also found that the private labs were not following quality standards and certain protocols in conducting Covid-19 tests.

Earlier, the Telangana government had permitted around 18 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests. However, an expert team was constituted to inspect the private labs. The team has raised red flags in connection with the infrastructure, quality standards, procedures and protocols followed at these labs.

Following this, the Telangana government has directed the private labs to stop taking samples for the next four days from July 2 to July 5. The government gave four days time for the private labs to improve their quality standards. Further, the private labs were asked to impart special training to their staff in conducting the Covid-19 tests by following protocols and procedures.