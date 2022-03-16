Municipal staff dump garbage in front of shopping complex in AP

Strange are the ways of municipal staff in Andhra Pradesh. Sometimes they behave indifferently towards the taxpayers. This happened again in Kurnool Municipal Corporation limits on Wednesday.

The tax collection staff of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation have dumped garbage in front of a municipal shopping complex as the traders refused to pay the garbage tax. Despite the traders requesting them to wait or give them time to sort out the issue with the officials, the staff have brought the garbage vehicle from the town and dumped the stinking garbage in front of the complex.

The AP government had imposed garbage tax in every municipality and municipal corporation limits. They have also distributed garbage bins – three each – to every family and every shop. Of the three bins, one is for wet garbage, the other for dry garbage and the third one for the surgical waste. The government also introduced mini-vehicles for garbage collection across the state.

After implementing these measures as part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme, the government introduced the garbage tax ranging from Rs 20 a month to Rs 30 depending on the town and city.

There is widespread resentment over the imposition of garbage tax and the taxpayers across the state have been protesting. The traders and the residents too are holding protests, while the municipalities started collection of the tax.

In the process, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation staff have started tax collection, which was opposed by the traders in the commercial area. Even as the traders wanted the staff to give them time to sort it out with the higher officials, the rude tax collection staff have dumped the garbage in front of the complex much to the chagrin of the traders.

However, at the end when the traders lodged a complaint with the officials, the civic staff removed the garbage, giving a sigh of relief to the traders.