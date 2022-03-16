Seniors in Jagan cabinet to be retained

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have made up his mind to retain some of the ministers from his cabinet. As he proposed to shuffle the cabinet sometime after the Ugadi, the chief minister is understood to have decided to keep at least half a dozen ministers with him.

Those who are likely to be retained in the cabinet include senior ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana. While Botsa Satyanarana is responsible for the party’s victory in the Vizianagaram district, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy is responsible for the victory in Chittoor district. In fact, it was because of Peddireddi that the YSR Congress could win even Kuppam Municipality defeating the TDP.

Besides these two, the chief minister is also said to have decided to retain young ministers Kurasala Kanna Babu and Kodali Nani. Kanna Babu is likely to have the support of the Kapu community and is close to Megastar Chiranjeevi. Kanna Babu would be a real challenge to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the Godavari districts, it is believed.

When it comes to Kodali Nani, the chief minister is said to be having a strong point in him to please the strong Kamma community. Kodali Nani is the only strong Kamma leader in the YSR Congress, and is accepted by the Kamma youth as an icon. Besides, Kodali Nani has the support of actor Junior NTR and thus Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to retain him to win the Kamma votes.

Sources also say that the chief minister would also retain Minister Perni Nani, who had emerged as a strong critic of Pawan Kalyan. He had also proved his mettle in handling the film industry issues recently. The other minister who is likely to be retained is the Minister Seediri Appalaraju, who has emerged as a strong voice from the ruling party. His continuation is also expected to give the entire fishermen votes in the next election, as Jagan believes.