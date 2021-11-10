Amidst the huge expectations, Young Hero Anand Devarkonda’s next Pushpaka Vimanam is all set to hit theatres on 12th November.

While the aggresive promotions are in action, Anand Devarkonda shares interesting insights of his film.

“After listening to Director Damodar, who’s a good friend of my brother Vijay Devarkonda, we all loved the story. After the Test shoot is done, I was confident to play the role of a disciplined school teacher who dreams of getting married & gets a tragic wedding. His wife elopes uncertainly & his struggle to keep it a secret from everyone, even the police is very engaging. My role is full of emotions. I personally support the marriage system & we’re showing a sensible concept on the same. Also, my brother Vijay Devarkonda loved this film very much & so made time to personally promote it amidst his busy schedule. Allu Arjun Anna gave a great support to us. His words about our Trailer gave a big boost to us & his fans kept showering immense love to our film. Audience aren’t much in favor to exaggerated commercial films. They’re looking for fresh & entertaining films like our Pushpaka Vimanam & so artists like me are getting the scope to choose innovative subjects” says Anand Devarkonda confidently.