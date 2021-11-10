YSRCP set to win 13 MLC seats, Jagan will now have a majority in council too

The YSRCP in Hyderabad has now become a beehive of intense activity. In one instant, as many as 14 MLCs would be elected and they would completely shift the balance in the legislative council. As many as 11 MLCs would be elected from the local body constituencies and three would be elected from the MLA quota. Needless to say, the YSRCP is set to win all the 14 seats.

Party insiders say that Jagan has already finalised the list of the candidates. There are two seats each in Krishna, Guntur and Vizag, one seat each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Prakasam districts. Sources say that the possible MLC candidates have already been sounded out and that Jagan has already taken caste, regional and other issues into account while preparing for the list.

Sources also say that he has also taken into account loyalty to the party and the contribution f the leaders to the party. He has also kept a record of the assurances that he had given in the past. Sources say that Jagan had given assurance to Marri Rajasekhar of Chilakaluripet, who was asked to stand down for Vidadala Rajani.

With this election, the YSRCP would secure an unassailable majority in the council too This will effectively reduce the TDP to a minority. The party would from now on be unable to block the bills passed in the assembly.