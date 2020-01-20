My Love lyrical song from World Famous Lover: Romantic Melody

Vijay Devarakonda’s next outing World Famous Lover is slated for release during the Valentine’s Day weekend. Kranti Madhav directed the movie and Rashi Khanna, Catherine, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh played the female leads. The makers released the first single ‘My Love’ lyrical video which is pleasant, melodious and is filled with romantic lyrics.

The songs seem to be a reminder of the beautiful memories from the love stories of Vijay Devarakonda in the film. The visuals are stunning and Vijay Devarakonda, as usual, is a treat to watch. Gopi Sundar comes up with a melodious fresh tune for the situation. World Famous Lover is currently completing all the post-production formalities. Creative Commercials are the producers and World Famous Lover releases on February 14th all over.