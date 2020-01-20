Pawan Kalyan joins the sets of Pink Remake

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to films after a gap of two complete years. He signed Pink remake and the film started rolling today in Hyderabad. Sriram Venu is the director and Pawan Kalyan initially planned to join the sets from February. But he changed his plans and joined the sets today. The female lead beside Pawan is yet to be locked and announced.

Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will be seen in other crucial roles in this social drama. The film is planned to be wrapped up in record number of days and the film releases for summer this year. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers. Pawan Kalyan will be seen with a shaped beard in this courtroom drama.