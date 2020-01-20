S Thaman on board for Mahesh Babu’s Next

Young music sensation S Thaman is in his best phase in Tollywood and is riding high with back to back musical blockbusters. With his tongue slip last night, Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are furious on Thaman for making some shocking comments on collections. When the heat is on, Thaman is on board to compose the music for Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film that will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Vamshi who changes his music composers for every film is said to have picked S Thaman for the film. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the regular shoot commences from June this year. The final script of the film is yet to be locked and Vamshi along with his team in locking the final draft.