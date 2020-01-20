Why has Jagan cancelled CRDA Act?

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has outrightly cancelled the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act. In its place, the government is forming the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA). Minister Botsa Satyanarayana says that the AMRDA will develop the plots and hand over them to the farmers as per the previous agreements. Why has Jagan Circar finally cancelled the CRDA?

The YCP Ministers once again told the Assembly that the CRDA was solely aimed at developing a massive real estate venture to benefit Chandrababu Naidu family and his caste people. Very humiliatingly, Minister Kanna Babu redefined the CRDA as the Chandrababu Real Estate Development Agency but not Capital Region Development Authority.

Even the local YCP MLAs and Ministers in Capital districts have supported Jagan move to shift Main Capital out of Amaravati. They have also repeated the real estate allegations against the previous TDP Regime. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that Rs. 750 Cr was being paid to a particular region in Amaravati towards rental charges every year. He pointed out how Naidu misused the CRDA only to give benefits to his caste but not for the local people.