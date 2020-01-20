All Smiles: Megastar and Rebelstar in a single frame

Rebelstar Krishnam Raju is celebrating his birthday today and he threw a party to his close industry, political friends last night. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Young Rebelstar Prabhas attended the grand bash and spent time with the guests, family members. A candid click of Chiranjeevi and Prabhas is making rounds and the duo looked in a happy mood. Chiranjeevi is spotted interacting with Krishnam Raju’s wife in the click. On work front, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas started shooting for their respective films recently.





