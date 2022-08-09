Mythri Movie Makers locks Hanu Raghavapudi

Hanu Raghavapudi got the tag of a sensible filmmaker who can handle love stories well. He made his comeback with Sita Ramam and the film received critical acclaim and is minting money at the box-office. Hanu is rushed with offers and during his recent media interactions, the talented director revealed that he is in talks with a top Bollywood production house for a Hindi film. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers locked Hanu Raghavapudi and the talented director will work for the production house for his next.

A star hero will be a part of this film and the discussions are currently going on. Hanu Raghavapudi is ready with two scripts already and he will pick up the script as per the lead actor he gets. An official announcement about the film is expected to be made very soon.