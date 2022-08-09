OTT Release Cap: A Headache for Tollywood Producers

With the digital era ahead, the audience are more comfortable to watch films on various OTT platforms at home. The digital platforms too are paying huge amounts for the OTT deals. Some of the producers pocketed massive amounts for the early digital deals which are directly killing the footfalls in theatres. Tollywood producers are on a strike and are discussing about a strict release cap for films on the digital platforms. Most of them voted for a 50 days gap between the theatrical and digital release for a Telugu film.

Several Tollywood producers are left in safe zone even after delivering flops because of the massive digital deals. They are now worried that the digital platforms will not offer big deals if the gap of OTT release is increased. A debate on this is going on as some of the producers are opposing the gap. Several producers proposed a five-week release cap between the theatrical and digital releases. The final decision on this will be taken soon.