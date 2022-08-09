Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Monday in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 2.40 Cr. Four day total share of the film is 17.90 Cr. The collections are 45 percent of Sunday which is a very good hold. The film will be benefited by government holiday today and will cross the 20 Cr mark which is first for a Kalyan Ram starrer.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area4 Days Collections3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release business
Nizam6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input) 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input)2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)4Cr
Ceeded3.90Cr3.35Cr1.25 Cr2.50Cr
UA2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input) 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input)0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
Guntur1.43Cr1.28Cr0.57 Cr
East1.15Cr1.02Cr0.43 Cr
West0.84Cr0.74Cr0.36 Cr
Krishna1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input)0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input)0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input)
Nellore0.55Cr0.49Cr0.26 Cr
Andhra6.50Cr
AP/TS17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input)15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input)6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input)
ROI1Cr
OS1Cr
Worldwide 15Cr

