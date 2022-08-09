Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

BImbisara 4 days collections

Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Monday in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 2.40 Cr. Four day total share of the film is 17.90 Cr. The collections are 45 percent of Sunday which is a very good hold. The film will be benefited by government holiday today and will cross the 20 Cr mark which is first for a Kalyan Ram starrer.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release business Nizam 6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input) 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input) 2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input) 4Cr Ceeded 3.90Cr 3.35Cr 1.25 Cr 2.50Cr UA 2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input) 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input) 0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input) Guntur 1.43Cr 1.28Cr 0.57 Cr East 1.15Cr 1.02Cr 0.43 Cr West 0.84Cr 0.74Cr 0.36 Cr Krishna 1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input) 0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input) 0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input) Nellore 0.55Cr 0.49Cr 0.26 Cr Andhra 6.50Cr AP/TS 17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input) 15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input) 6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input) ROI 1Cr OS 1Cr Worldwide 15Cr