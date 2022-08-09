Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

BImbisara 4 days collections
Bimbisara has a good hold on the first Monday in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 2.40 Cr. Four day total share of the film is 17.90 Cr. The collections are 45 percent of Sunday which is a very good hold. The film will be benefited by government holiday today and will cross the 20 Cr mark which is first for a Kalyan Ram starrer.
Below are the area wise shares:
|Area
|4 Days Collections
|3 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release business
|Nizam
|6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input)
|5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input)
|2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)
|4Cr
|Ceeded
|3.90Cr
|3.35Cr
|1.25 Cr
|2.50Cr
|UA
|2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input)
|2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input)
|0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
|Guntur
|1.43Cr
|1.28Cr
|0.57 Cr
|East
|1.15Cr
|1.02Cr
|0.43 Cr
|West
|0.84Cr
|0.74Cr
|0.36 Cr
|Krishna
|1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input)
|0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input)
|0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input)
|Nellore
|0.55Cr
|0.49Cr
|0.26 Cr
|Andhra
|6.50Cr
|AP/TS
|17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input)
|15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input)
|6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input)
|ROI
|1Cr
|OS
|1Cr
|Worldwide
|15Cr