BoycottLaalSinghChaddha gains more Momentum

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan for the first time in his career is quite nervous and worried before the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The hashtag of #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha kept trending for the past few weeks and it gained more momentum right before the film’s release. Aamir Khan’s statements from the past and several other issues made the netizens to spread the hashtag and a ban on the film. Kareena Kapoor too made some harsh comments in her recent times that these hashtags will not impact the film. Aamir through various platforms urged the audience to watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres.

He also explained that he loves India and some of the people have a wrong impression on him. The tag of #BoycottBollywood too is trending from the past few days. Some of them feel that Aamir Khan and his team have ruined a classic called Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan’s satirical take on Hindu Gods in PK triggered debates and added momentum for #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. The film’s writer Atul Kulkarni’s old tweet on his Hindu remark is also going viral now.

Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan is hitting the screens on Thursday. Aamir Khan along with Viacom 18 Studios produced Laal Singh Chaddha.