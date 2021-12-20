Mythri Movie Makers to work with Sai Tej again?

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers have films linedup with all the top actors of Telugu cinema. The production house worked with Supreme Star Sai Tej in the past for Chitralahari and the film ended up as a decent entertainer. The latest news is that Mythri Movie Makers now locked Sai Tej once again and the project starts next year. Sampath Nandi who directed Gopichand’s Seetimaarr recently is on board to direct the project.

Sai Tej who got injured in a bike accident is recovering and he will return back to work next year. Sai Tej will resume the shoot of Karthik Dandu’s mystic thriller soon. He will shoot for Sampath Nandi’s film after he completes his current project. An official announcement about the new project of Sai Tej will be made soon.