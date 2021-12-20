SS Rajamouli about the hard work of NTR and Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli is the country’s best director and his next film RRR is hitting the screens on January 7th, 2022. Tollywood top actors NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in this periodic action drama. The movie unit is completely busy promoting the film across the country. It is quite tough for the lead actors as Rajamouli’s films have challenging roles. Both NTR and Charan underwent a lot of physical transformation and their efforts are clearly visible in the trailer. During a recent media interaction, Rajamouli explained about the hard work they pumped out for the film.

“Tarak gained huge muscle for the role of Komaram Bheem. For the introduction scene, he had to run in a jungle in Bulgaria on bare foot. He also had several challenging episodes shot in the forest and he worked really hard for them. Ram Charan shot with more than 2000 people for his introduction episode in severe dust and heat. We had to spend days to complete the shoot of this episode. The actor delivered his best for the episode” told SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses in RRR.