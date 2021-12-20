Pushpa First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Pushpa has taken an excellent opening worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 83.50 Cr. The film has created all-time record in Nizam area for all days over the weekend. Andhra Pradesh shares are affected by the ticket cap and the film needs long run to breakeven here. The film is a Hit in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. This is a huge achievement as the film ran in these areas only at the face value of the hero. The film had a good weekend overseas but the drop on Saturday in the USA is a concern for the buyer.

AreaFirst Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections2 Days CollectionsAP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam24.90 Cr17.90Cr10.90 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded8.90 Cr6.30Cr4.20 Cr18 Cr
UA4.40 Cr3.05Cr1.80 Cr12.25 Cr
Guntur3.47 Cr2.83Cr2.28 Cr9 Cr
East2.95 Cr2.19Cr1.43 Cr8.10 Cr
West2.55 Cr2Cr1.50 Cr7.15 Cr
Krishna2.71 Cr1.91Cr1.15 Cr7.50 Cr
Nellore2.05 Cr1.65Cr1.25 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS37.83Cr102 Cr
KA7.5 Cr10 Cr
North India7 Cr
TN5.40 Cr6 CR
Roi5 cr (valued)
Kerala2.30 Cr3 Cr (valued)
Overseas9.30 Cr13 Cr
Total51.93 cr24.51 cr
Worldwide83.43 Cr139 Cr

