Pushpa First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Pushpa has taken an excellent opening worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 83.50 Cr. The film has created all-time record in Nizam area for all days over the weekend. Andhra Pradesh shares are affected by the ticket cap and the film needs long run to breakeven here. The film is a Hit in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. This is a huge achievement as the film ran in these areas only at the face value of the hero. The film had a good weekend overseas but the drop on Saturday in the USA is a concern for the buyer.

Area First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 24.90 Cr 17.90Cr 10.90 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 8.90 Cr 6.30Cr 4.20 Cr 18 Cr UA 4.40 Cr 3.05Cr 1.80 Cr 12.25 Cr Guntur 3.47 Cr 2.83Cr 2.28 Cr 9 Cr East 2.95 Cr 2.19Cr 1.43 Cr 8.10 Cr West 2.55 Cr 2Cr 1.50 Cr 7.15 Cr Krishna 2.71 Cr 1.91Cr 1.15 Cr 7.50 Cr Nellore 2.05 Cr 1.65Cr 1.25 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 37.83Cr 102 Cr KA 7.5 Cr 10 Cr North India 7 Cr TN 5.40 Cr 6 CR Roi 5 cr (valued) Kerala 2.30 Cr 3 Cr (valued) Overseas 9.30 Cr 13 Cr Total 51.93 cr 24.51 cr Worldwide 83.43 Cr 139 Cr