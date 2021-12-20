Pushpa First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections – Excellent

Pushpa has taken an excellent opening worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 83.50 Cr. The film has created all-time record in Nizam area for all days over the weekend. Andhra Pradesh shares are affected by the ticket cap and the film needs long run to breakeven here. The film is a Hit in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. This is a huge achievement as the film ran in these areas only at the face value of the hero. The film had a good weekend overseas but the drop on Saturday in the USA is a concern for the buyer.
|Area
|First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|24.90 Cr
|17.90Cr
|10.90 Cr
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|8.90 Cr
|6.30Cr
|4.20 Cr
|18 Cr
|UA
|4.40 Cr
|3.05Cr
|1.80 Cr
|12.25 Cr
|Guntur
|3.47 Cr
|2.83Cr
|2.28 Cr
|9 Cr
|East
|2.95 Cr
|2.19Cr
|1.43 Cr
|8.10 Cr
|West
|2.55 Cr
|2Cr
|1.50 Cr
|7.15 Cr
|Krishna
|2.71 Cr
|1.91Cr
|1.15 Cr
|7.50 Cr
|Nellore
|2.05 Cr
|1.65Cr
|1.25 Cr
|4 Cr
|AP/TS
|37.83Cr
|102 Cr
|KA
|7.5 Cr
|10 Cr
|North India
|7 Cr
|TN
|5.40 Cr
|6 CR
|Roi
|5 cr (valued)
|Kerala
|2.30 Cr
|3 Cr (valued)
|Overseas
|9.30 Cr
|13 Cr
|Total
|51.93 cr
|24.51 cr
|Worldwide
|83.43 Cr
|139 Cr