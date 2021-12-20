Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned by the ED Officials

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate summoned top actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in the Panam Papers leak case. The 48-year-old actress will be questioned about her assets and wealth abroad. Panama Papers case is all about the leaks of the documents of the world’s richest who have invested in offshore accounts through shell companies for avoiding taxes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned earlier in the case. The actress sought more time to appear before the investigation agency.

The leaked content was published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The reports said that over 300 Indians are named in the Panama Papers leak case. Amitabh Bachchan and his family are rumored to have invested abroad. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is asked to appear for the questioning in the case.