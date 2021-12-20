Megastar launches Satyadev’s Godse Teaser

Satya Dev’s next project grabbed attention of many after it was revealed that the film has been titled Godse. The just-released teaser by Megastar Chiranjeevi serves the purpose of increasing the curiosity levels.

Reflecting the conviction of the director Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi, it starts off with former United Nations General Secretary Kofi Annan’s quote “Life is worthless when our degress do not fetch us the jobs we aspire for.”

Playing for 1.18 minutes, the teaser shows Satya Dev as a youngster who is on a mission to puish corrupt politics and system. A hunt is on for him and Aishwarya Lekshmi appears as an investigation officer. The teaser is racy and pacy.

Satya Dev and director Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi have come together for Godse following the success of 2018 movie Bluff Master. Godse is bankrolled by C Kalyan on C K Screens banner. Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Kishore, Adithya Menon and Brahmaji are playing supporting characters.

Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for Godse, besides helming the project.