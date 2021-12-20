Corporate firms pocketing on the Producers’ Stress

With the arrival of coronavirus, the film producers are left in stress because of the heaping up interests as the films are delayed by months. The budgets of Telugu films reached an all-time high as the stars and the successful directors are charging crores. The ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh is the new headache of Telugu cinema. Though some of the producers tried hard, they could not convince their heroes to slash down their fat paycheque. The distributors of AP are not ready to pay huge advances. All these brought a huge pressure

Several corporate biggies like Zee Studios, Sony and Pen Studios are now making their ways into Telugu production. Zee already partnered for films like Solo Brathuke So Better and Republic. They are co-producing Ram Charan and Shankar film along with Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starter Bangarraju. Zee Studios is investing on the films and they would either share the profits or hold the non-theatrical rights of the films. This is reducing the risk of the Tollywood producers.

Pen Studios is co-producing Ravi Teja’s Khiladi and they are busy with the remake of Chatrapathi featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas. They are in talks for other collaborations in Tollywood. Several other corporate biggies like Sony are keen to turn active in Tollywood through collaborations. Several other corporate firms and studios feel that this is the right time to venture into Tollywood.