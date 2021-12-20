Intense groupism in Kurnol district leaves cadre confused

Is the TDP losing the plot in the all-important Kurnool district? Why is it unable to unite the warring factions in the party and instil a sense of purpose among them? Why is the TDP not learning any lessons despite repeated failures?

Kurnool is one problematic district for the TDP. Even during the 2014 landslide victory for the TDP, the party fared poorly in the district. It could win only three MLA seats. In 2019 YS Jagan wave, the district was a washout for the TDP and the party lost all the seats. The same sorry story continued in the panchayat, ZPTC and MPTC elections.

All is not well between former union minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, Yemmiganur party incharge VB Jayanageswara Reddy. Even parliamentary constituency convener Somisetty Venkateswarlu is ploughing a lonely furrow. Meanwhile former minister KE Prabhakar is said to be eyeing Aluru constituency, which is Kotla Sujathamma’s constituency. As a result, both are at loggerheads.

Ditto with Dhone, where there is a pamphlet war going on between TDP incharge Dharmaram Subba Reddy and former MPP Srinivasulu. The former MPP is a staunch supporter of KE Prabhakar Rao and has been demanding that KE be given the incharge post. All these internecine squabbles are leaving the party’s diehard workers confused. At a time when the party has to get its act together, the factionalism is proving to be a huge problem.